Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PECO opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

