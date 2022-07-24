Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $45.63 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 881,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,094 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 123,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

