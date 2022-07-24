Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 300 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 678,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 869.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 110,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

