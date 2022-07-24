Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,800 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,362,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,348,000 after buying an additional 155,738 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

