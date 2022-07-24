Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $855,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

