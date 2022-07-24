Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTS. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB cut their target price on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research raised Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.81.

Shares of FTS opened at C$60.10 on Friday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$54.73 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. The stock has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.91.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

