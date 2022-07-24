Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 3.5%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 187,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,915,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $741.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 907,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.