Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

