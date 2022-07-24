Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY22 guidance at $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.750 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

