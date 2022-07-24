Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON FUL opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Fulham Shore has a one year low of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 20.40 ($0.24).

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of September 1, 2021, it operated 20 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name across London and Southern England; and 55 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter.

