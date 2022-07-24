FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Sage Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for The Sage Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sage Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($9.98) to GBX 720 ($8.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.02) to GBX 733 ($8.76) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.52) to GBX 835 ($9.98) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.57.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

