FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lifted by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.12. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comerica to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. Comerica has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

