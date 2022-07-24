FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Issued By Pi Financial

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion.

