FY2023 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DD. UBS Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.