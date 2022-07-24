FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($83.84) to €85.00 ($85.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($90.91) to €96.00 ($96.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($85.86) to €90.00 ($90.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

BAYRY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.3693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

