G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the textile maker will earn $4.69 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIII. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

