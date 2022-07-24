Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

