General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head-To-Head Survey

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for General Motors and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 6 11 0 2.56 Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62

Profitability

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $58.06, suggesting a potential upside of 67.46%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of 68.94, suggesting a potential upside of 112.27%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than General Motors.

This table compares General Motors and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 7.61% 16.37% 4.20% Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $127.00 billion 0.40 $10.02 billion $6.03 5.75 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 531.82 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

General Motors beats Rivian Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and purpose-built vehicles to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation; and connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, in-vehicle voice, voice assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity, as well as develops and commercializes autonomous vehicle technology. Further, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.