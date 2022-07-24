Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Down 7.6%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.41. 6,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,088,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Gentex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 58.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

