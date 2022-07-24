Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $33.35.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 121.48%.

About Getty Realty

