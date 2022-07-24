Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.2 %

GBLI stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $381.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

