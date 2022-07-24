Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

GPN opened at $118.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $195.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.