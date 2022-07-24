GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 87 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $220.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

