Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 488.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $17,474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 974,158 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 604,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 576,405 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 541,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 531,126 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

GFI stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

