Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

GTIM stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.83. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

