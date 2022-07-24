Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 3.4%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.83. 191,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,094,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

