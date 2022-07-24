Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE:GWO opened at C$30.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.47. The company has a market cap of C$28.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 25.31. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$29.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claude Généreux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

