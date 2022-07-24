GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Critical Review

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GreenBox POS and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ashford 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ashford has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.05%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million 1.22 -$26.45 million ($0.81) -0.96 Ashford $388.48 million 0.11 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -0.97

This table compares GreenBox POS and Ashford’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenBox POS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -130.21% -21.34% -9.87% Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12%

Volatility and Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.76, indicating that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

