Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

GEF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

GEF stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Greif by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

