GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 564,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,663,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 652,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,917,000 after buying an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

