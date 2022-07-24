Guggenheim Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $225.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.45. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.