Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

