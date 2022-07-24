Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walt Disney (DIS)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.