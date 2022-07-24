Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.