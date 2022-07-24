Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $145,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $181.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

