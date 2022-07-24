Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

