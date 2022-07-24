Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 288 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

