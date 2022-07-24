Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 401 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.45.

Insider Activity

Zscaler Stock Performance

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.