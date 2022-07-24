Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 401 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on ZS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.45.
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
