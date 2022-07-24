Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $106,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 11.5% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 11.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 27.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.