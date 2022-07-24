Hawaiian (HA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $775.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hawaiian by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

