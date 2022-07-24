Head-To-Head Comparison: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) & Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enovis and Alpha Pro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Enovis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Alpha Pro Tech 7.22% 7.26% 6.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Enovis and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.9% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Alpha Pro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.81 $71.66 million $1.32 43.72 Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.88 $6.76 million $0.35 13.29

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Alpha Pro Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovis beats Alpha Pro Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

