Head to Head Comparison: F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) versus First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for F & M Bank and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

3.9% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F & M Bank and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $47.40 million 1.88 $10.74 million $2.75 9.27 First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.16 $35.76 million $4.05 7.80

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F & M Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. F & M Bank pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 20.20% 9.93% 0.80% First Business Financial Services 27.82% 15.21% 1.28%

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats F & M Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated thirteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

