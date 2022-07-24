Head-To-Head Comparison: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neovasc and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neovasc presently has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,948.64%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Biostage.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neovasc has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.4% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,192.20% -50.69% -39.37% Biostage N/A -27,275.24% -382.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Biostage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $2.55 million 6.48 -$24.89 million ($12.00) -0.51 Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.87) -6.21

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neovasc. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neovasc beats Biostage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.