Head-To-Head Comparison: View (NASDAQ:VIEW) vs. Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) and Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of View shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get View alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares View and Xinyi Glass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio View $74.01 million 5.78 -$342.98 million N/A N/A Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Xinyi Glass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than View.

This table compares View and Xinyi Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets View -432.39% -69.19% -51.23% Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

View has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyi Glass has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for View and Xinyi Glass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score View 0 2 0 0 2.00 Xinyi Glass 1 1 0 0 1.50

View currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Given View’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe View is more favorable than Xinyi Glass.

About View

(Get Rating)

View, Inc., a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices. The company's products also include View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage; View Secure Edge, a plug-and-play edge-to-cloud solution that enables IT and digital innovation teams to securely connect new and existing buildings to the cloud; View Remote Access, a secure access portal that enables IT teams to reduce the cost and cybersecurity risks of maintaining smart buildings; and View Building Performance, a configurable application and web-based tool that enables building managers to measure, optimize, and automate building performance; and View Workplace Experience, a configurable application and web-based tool that enables corporate facilities managers to create productive workplaces. It sells its products to real estate industry, including commercial offices, airports, hospitals and healthcare facilities, multi-family residential, and educational buildings. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Xinyi Glass

(Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass. In addition, the company offers logistic and related services; supply chain services; operates a wind farm for electricity generation; and manufactures automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass related industries, as well as holds properties and car parks. The company serves automobile glass manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; automobile repair; motor vehicle manufacturing; curtain wall engineering and installing; architectural and furniture glass manufacturing; electronic and household appliances manufacturing; and float glass wholesale and distribution companies. It sells its products in approximately 140 countries and territories, including the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.