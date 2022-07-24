Head-To-Head Survey: Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) & DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Helbiz has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million 1.26 -$71.97 million N/A N/A DoorDash $4.89 billion 5.28 -$468.00 million ($1.53) -48.01

This table compares Helbiz and DoorDash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Helbiz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Helbiz and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63

DoorDash has a consensus price target of $139.24, suggesting a potential upside of 89.57%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Helbiz.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz N/A N/A -187.31% DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02%

Summary

DoorDash beats Helbiz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

