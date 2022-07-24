HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.99 million, a PE ratio of 112.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.39. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 70.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Stories

