Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

