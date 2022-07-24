Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $120.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Cowen dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.