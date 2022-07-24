Hubbell (HUBB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.000-$9.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.00 to $9.40 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $193.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

