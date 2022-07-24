Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

HUBB stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.45.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

